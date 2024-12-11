Pionk notched two assists, four blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

Pionk had been held off the scoresheet over the previous three games, but he has a goal and four helpers over five contests before the slump. The 29-year-old defenseman made his impact on the second power-play unit, assisting on goals by Vladislav Namestnikov and Alex Iafallo. Pionk is up to 24 points (eight on the power play), 55 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 42 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 30 appearances. He is tracking toward a career year -- his current high-water mark is 45 points in 71 games in 2019-20.