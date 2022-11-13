Pionk scored a goal and drew an assist during Saturday's 3-2 loss to the host Flames.

Pionk helped pull the Jets even twice Saturday. The 27-year-old defenseman scored to tie the game at 1-1 in the first period and earned the secondary assist on Pierre-Luc Dubois' second-period goal that tied the game at 2-2. It was Pionk's third multi-point game this season. Pionk's goal was his first in nine outings. He added two hits in 22:26 of ice time, marking the 13th-straight game he surpassed the 20-minute mark.