Pionk (undisclosed) won't suit up for Monday's game against the Canucks, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Pionk returned to practice Sunday after missing Saturday's matchup with the Senators, but he'll be held out for a second consecutive game as a precaution. The 25-year-old blueliner won't need to wait long for his next opportunity to see game ice, as these same two teams will face off again Tuesday.