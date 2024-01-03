Pionk tallied a goal, seven hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over Tampa Bay.

Pionk got the Jets on the board early in the second period, redirecting a Brenden Dillon shot past Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game 1-1. Pionk now has two goals and four points in his last six games -- he had just a single point in his previous 12 contests. Overall, the 28-year-old blueliner has 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) with a plus-10 rating, 80 hits and 45 blocked shots through 36 games this season on Winnipeg's second defensive pairing.