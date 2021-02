Pionk posted an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Pionk had the primary helper on Blake Wheeler's game-tying goal at 14:31 of the second period. The helper extended Pionk's point streak to five games, during which he has two goals and four assists. The 25-year-old was held without a hit for just the second time in 19 contests this year. He has 16 points (three goals, 13 apples), 32 shots on net, 43 hits and 22 blocked shots.