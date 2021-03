Pionk recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal, a pair of blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Pionk set up the first of Andrew Copp's four goals in the game. That helper snapped Pionk's five-game point drought. Recent scoring woes aside, the 25-year-old has been excellent in most metrics this year. He has 24 points (eight on the power play), 56 shots, 87 hits and 46 blocked shots in 33 contests.