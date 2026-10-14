Pionk registered two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Pionk has earned three helpers this season, all coming in the last three games. The 31-year-old defenseman also has nine shots on net, 10 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over six appearances. Pionk was limited to a career-worst 12 points in 51 outings on a bad Jets team last year, but he battled injuries. With Winnipeg looking stronger to start 2026-27, Pionk is poised for a bounce-back campaign, which should put him on the radar as a well-rounded depth defenseman in fantasy.