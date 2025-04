Pionk (rest) is expected to draw back into the lineup Wednesday versus Anaheim.

Pionk was out of the lineup for Sunday's 4-1 loss to Edmonton so that he could get a breather before the playoffs. He has nine goals, 38 points, 114 hits and 99 blocks in 68 outings in 2024-25. Pionk is projected to play alongside Dylan Samberg against the Ducks.