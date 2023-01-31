Pionk produced an assist, two shots on goal, four hits and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Pionk had the secondary helper on Josh Morrissey's first of two goals in the third period, which got the Jets on the board. That assist gave Pionk six points through 15 outings in January, matching his best mark for a month this season -- he also had six points in October. The 27-year-old is up to seven goals, 15 assists, 94 shots on net, 117 hits, 83 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 52 appearances.