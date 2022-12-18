Pionk scored a goal, logged two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Pionk put the Jets ahead 3-0 in the second period with a long-range blast. While it was his fifth goal of the season, it was his first in over a month. He went 16 games without scoring and added just four assists in that span. The 27-year-old blueliner has 14 points, 53 shots on net, 66 hits, 52 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-1 rating in 30 contests overall. His physical play can help offset what's been a rather unsteady stretch of offense lately.