Pionk racked up three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

He also added three shots, three hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. Pionk extended his current point streak to three games in the process, and on the season the blueliner has three goals and 21 points through 25 games, the best scoring pace of his career.