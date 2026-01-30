Pionk (lower body) will practice in a non-contact jersey Friday, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Pionk has missed the Jets' last eight games while on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. With his return to practice, the 30-year-old blueliner seems to be trending in the right direction and could get into a game prior to the Olympic break. Whenever he does return, Pionk will likely reclaim a spot in the top-four as well as linking up with one of the power-play units.