Pionk scored a goal on two shots and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Pionk's third-period marker brought the Jets within a goal, but that was as close as it got. The Nebraska native has racked up an impressive two goals and six helpers through eight games in February. Pionk is up to 13 points, 27 shots on net, 39 hits and 20 blocked shots in 16 outings overall. The 25-year-old is making his mark at both ends of the ice and that's translated into him being a strong option for fantasy managers.