Pionk notched two power-play assist, four hits, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pionk has eight helpers over his last five games, dating back to the regular-season finale in Colorado. The 27-year-old defenseman has stepped up in the absence of Josh Morrissey (lower body), but the Jets have still lost three games in a row. Assuming Morrissey remains out Thursday, Pionk will continue to operate on the top power-play unit in a must-win Game 5.