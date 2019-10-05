Jets' Neal Pionk: Strong effort in shootout win
Pionk scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots, two blocked shots and a hit in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Devils.
After setting up Jack Roslovic for the Jets' second tally early in the third period, Pionk then potted the tying goal himself about 10 minutes later, capping the comeback from a 4-0 deficit. The 24-year-old defenseman scored six goals and 26 points last year with the Rangers in his first full NHL campaign, but his spot on the rebuilt Winnipeg blue line could provide him with the opportunities to top that performance.
