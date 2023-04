Pionk found the back of the net in a 2-0 win over Nashville on Saturday.

Pionk didn't record a goal over his previous eight contests, though he did have four assists in that span. He's up to 10 goals and 32 points in 79 games this season. This is the first time that Pionk has reached the double-digit mark in goals, but he'll still fall short of his career high of 45 points, which was set in 2019-20.