Pionk scored a goal on three shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Pionk has three goals and an assist over his last five games. The 31-year-old defenseman continues to fill in as Winnipeg's top blueliner, and it's led to enhanced all-around production lately. He has a total of four goals, seven assists, 42 shots on net, 40 hits, 21 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances. Pionk's multi-category skills make him a reliable depth defensemen in fantasy.