Jets' Neal Pionk: Three-point afternoon against Sens
Pionk scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Senators.
The defenseman even had a major hand in the Ottawa offense -- with Winnpeg up 3-1 late in the second period, Pionk fanned on a clearing attempt to inadvertently set up the Sens' Mikkel Boedker for an unassisted tally. It was Pionk's first multi-point performance in 2020, but on the season he still has a solid six goals and 36 points through 56 games.
