Pionk (lower body) will join the team for its five-game road trip, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports Tuesday.

Pionk didn't participate in line rushes Tuesday, so he may not be ready for the first game of the trip versus the Capitals on Wednesday. Still, the blueliner hasn't been officially ruled out. In his last five outings, the Nebraska native has generated one goal on 10 shots and two assists, including one power-play point.