Jets' Neal Pionk: Trio of assists in lopsided win
Pionk finished Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers with three assists, including two power-play helpers.
Pionk continues to roll and now has 19 points through 33 games. His two power-play assists were Pionk's ninth and 10th power-play points of the season and came in a win that saw the 24-year-old play 22:38, more than any other skater Sunday.
