Jets' Neal Pionk: Two assists for workhorse
Pionk had two assists and was plus-3 with seven hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over Colorado. He also played a team-leading 22:58.
The 24-year-old has been a revelation in his first season with the Jets, putting up three goals and 25 points in 40 games. That leaves him just one point from tying the 26 points he had in 73 games last season with the Rangers. Pionk had 12 points, all assists, in 13 December games.
