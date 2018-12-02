Jets' Nelson Nogier: Ascends to big club
Nogier was recalled by the Jets on Saturday, TSN reports.
Nogier hasn't played in the NHL since the 2016-17 season, but the Jets have three blueliners on injured reserve and need the support. He shouldn't be considered in fantasy formats after recording just one assist and a minus-4 rating through 21 games with AHL Manitoba this year.
