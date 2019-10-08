The Jets recalled Nogier from AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Winnipeg will be without Dustin Byfuglien (personal), Dmitry Kulikov (personal) and Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) for Tuesday's matchup with Pittsburgh, so Nogier will round out the team's depth at defense against the Penguins. The 23-year-old notched nine points in 74 AHL appearances last season.