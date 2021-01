The Jets recalled Nogier from AHL Manitoba to the taxi squad Sunday.

The 24-year-old failed to make the team out of training camp, but Tucker Poolman (COVID-19 protocol) and Dylan DeMelo (personal) away from the team, Noiger will add some depth on the blueline. Nogier accumulated just one goal and nine points across 58 AHL games last season, so he's not expected to make an impact from a fantasy perspective at the NHL level.