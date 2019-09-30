Jets' Nelson Nogier: Heading down to minors
Nogier was placed on waivers Monday in order to send him down to the minors, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Nogier was in contention for a spot in the 23-man roster up to the end, but lost out to Ville Heinola, who figures to be in the lineup for Opening Night versus the Rangers on Thursday. With the departures of Tyler Myers and Jacob Trouba, the Jets are lacking blue line depth, so fantasy owners can likely expect Nogier to earn a call-up or two during the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.