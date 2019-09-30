Nogier was placed on waivers Monday in order to send him down to the minors, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Nogier was in contention for a spot in the 23-man roster up to the end, but lost out to Ville Heinola, who figures to be in the lineup for Opening Night versus the Rangers on Thursday. With the departures of Tyler Myers and Jacob Trouba, the Jets are lacking blue line depth, so fantasy owners can likely expect Nogier to earn a call-up or two during the 2019-20 campaign.