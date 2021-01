Nogier was placed on waivers by Winnipeg on Monday, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

In 58 games for AHL Manitoba last year, Nogier tallied one goal and eight helpers but wasn't able to force his way into the 23-man roster. Even if the blueliner is placed on the taxi squad, he figures to be a long shot for regular minutes with the club, making him a non-factor in fantasy contests.