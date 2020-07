Nogier -- who was included in the Jets' training camp roster -- didn't take part in Monday's session, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Nogier likely won't be playing in a game any time soon for the club, so his absence is unlikely to be a factor for most fantasy players. With the league's decision regarding injury announcements, Winnipeg won't provide any additional specifics about the blueliner's absence, so it's unclear if this will be short term or long term.