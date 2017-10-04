Play

Nogier sustained a shoulder injury Wednesday that will keep him out 4-to-6 months, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports

Unfortunately for Nogier, the injury occurred on his very first preseason shift for AHL Manitoba. The 21-year-old appeared in 10 games with Winnipeg last season, but will likely return to the minors when he recovers from his ailment.

