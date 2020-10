Nogier put pen to paper on a two-year, two-way pact with Winnipeg on Wednesday.

Nogier has played in just one NHL game over the last two seasons, having previously logged 10 appearances back in 2016-17. The addition of Derek Forbort, combined with re-signing Dylan DeMelo and Luca Sbisa, will likely see Nogier once again spend the bulk of the year in the minors once again.