Jets' Nelson Nogier: Recalled from AHL
The Jets added Nogier from AHL Manitoba on Thursday.
Nogier was briefly summoned from the AHL ranks earlier this month, but he did not take the ice in a game. He's credited with just 11 NHL appearances thus far and has yet to tally a point, landing Nogier firmly off the fantasy radar even if he draws into the lineup in the coming days.
