The Jets reassigned Nogier to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

Nogier's demotion suggests that the Jets expect to have Josh Morrissey (upper body) or Dmitry Kulikov (personal) back for Thursday's game against Minnesota. The 23-year-old is expected to remain in the minors for most of the 2019-20 campaign, so he can be ignored in all fantasy formats.

