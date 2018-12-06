Jets' Nelson Nogier: Returned to AHL
Nogier was sent back to AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.
Nogier made his season debut Tuesday, notching a shot on goal and a blocked shot over 10:06 of ice time. The 22-year-old defenseman will likely be among the first in line to return to the top level should additional injuries surface. Nogier's demotion also likely indicates one or more the Jets' defenseman will be available for Friday's contest against the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...