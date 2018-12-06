Nogier was sent back to AHL Manitoba on Thursday, Paul Friesen of Winnipeg Sun reports.

Nogier made his season debut Tuesday, notching a shot on goal and a blocked shot over 10:06 of ice time. The 22-year-old defenseman will likely be among the first in line to return to the top level should additional injuries surface. Nogier's demotion also likely indicates one or more the Jets' defenseman will be available for Friday's contest against the Blues.