Jets' Nelson Nogier: Signs one-year pact
Nogier penned a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.
In 74 minor-league outings last season, Nogier notched one goal and eight assists. Not known for his offensive game, the 23-year-old is solid stay-at-home blueliner with size and stands a decent chance of breaking into the NHL full time at some point, though it's unlikely to happen in 2019-20 given the Jets' defensive depth.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...