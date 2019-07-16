Nogier penned a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.

In 74 minor-league outings last season, Nogier notched one goal and eight assists. Not known for his offensive game, the 23-year-old is solid stay-at-home blueliner with size and stands a decent chance of breaking into the NHL full time at some point, though it's unlikely to happen in 2019-20 given the Jets' defensive depth.