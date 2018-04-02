Jets' Nelson Nogier: Snags helper against Marlies
Nogier (shoulder) earned an assist in Saturday's 5-4 defeat to AHL Toronto.
Nogier -- who was injured at the onset of the season -- earned his first point of the 2017-18 campaign Saturday. The blueliner isn't the most offensively gifted player, but should contribute in leagues that utilize hits and blocks; numbers that will be bolstered by his inclusion on the penalty kill. The 21-year-old is behind several other young defenders on the Jets' depth chart (Tucker Poolman and Josh Morrissey for example) and will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 season in the minors with AHL Manitoba.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...