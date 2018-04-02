Nogier (shoulder) earned an assist in Saturday's 5-4 defeat to AHL Toronto.

Nogier -- who was injured at the onset of the season -- earned his first point of the 2017-18 campaign Saturday. The blueliner isn't the most offensively gifted player, but should contribute in leagues that utilize hits and blocks; numbers that will be bolstered by his inclusion on the penalty kill. The 21-year-old is behind several other young defenders on the Jets' depth chart (Tucker Poolman and Josh Morrissey for example) and will likely spend the bulk of the 2018-19 season in the minors with AHL Manitoba.