Jets' Nelson Nogier: Tendered qualifying offer
Nogier was given a qualifying offer by the Jets on Tuesday.
Nogier played in just one NHL game this season, in which he saw a mere 10:06 of ice time. In the minors, the blueliner tallied nine points in 74 appearances and could be in contention for a spot on the 23-man roster with a strong training camp showing this fall.
