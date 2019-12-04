Jets' Nick Shore: Claimed off waivers
Shore was snatched off the waiver wire by Winnipeg from Toronto on Wednesday.
Shore served as a healthy scratch in four of the Maple Leafs' previous five outings, though he did score a goal in his lone appearance. It seems the veteran center wasn't going to be in new coach Sheldon Keefe's future plans and will now play for his fourth Canadian team in his five-year NHL career. With the Jets, the Denver native should be in the mix for consistent minutes and could bump David Gustafsson from the lineup ahead of Saturday's clash with St. Louis.
