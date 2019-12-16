Jets' Nick Shore: Earns assist against Flyers
Shore recorded an assist in Sunday's 7-3 defeat of Philadelphia.
It was the first point for Shore in a Jets sweater, having joined the club off waivers Dec. 4. The center figures to continue holding down a bottom-six role, though could find himself occasionally relegated to the press box once Bryan Little (ear) is cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.