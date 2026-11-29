Daws turned aside 28 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Devils.

Facing his former team, and the goalie he was traded for in Connor Hellebuyck, Daws allowed a couple first-period goals on 10 shots but shut the door the rest of the way, giving the Jets a chance to rally. Unfortunately, Hellebuyck was in Vezina form in the other crease. Daws saw his four-start win streak come to an end, but he continues to put pressure on Stuart Skinner for the No. 1 job thanks to a 4-2-0 record with a stellar 2.33 GAA and .912 save percentage since arriving in Winnipeg.