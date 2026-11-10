Daws will defend the home crease in Tuesday's clash against New Jersey, per Daniel Amoia.

Daws will face off against his former squad for the first time since being dealt to Winnipeg in the Connor Hellebuyck trade. The 25-year-old Daws lost his lone start in Winnipeg, but he has a .913 save percentage across his two appearances. Given his added motivation behind Tuesday's start, he's a decent fantasy option in deep leagues for fantasy managers in a bind at the goaltending position. However, he's more of a spot start in fantasy due to his positioning as the No. 3 option for the Jets behind Stuart Skinner and Clay Stevenson.