Daws stopped 12 of the 13 shots he faced in regulation and overtime and two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 5-4 win over Chicago.

Stuart Skinner got the start for the Jets but got the hook after allowing three goals on just eight shots in the first period. Daws didn't seem like he would have much more success after taking over between the pipes to begin the second, as a Frank Nazar power-play tally made it 4-0 for the home side, but the 25-year-old goalie locked things down the rest of the way and gave his team a chance to mount an impressive comeback. Daws is 2-1-0 with a 2.32 GAA and .913 save percentage in four outings since joining Winnipeg in the Connor Hellebuyck trade, and Skinner's November struggles could result in him losing his grip on the No. 1 netminder job.