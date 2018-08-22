Kerdiles signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 with the Jets on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Kerdiles was a restricted free agent, but that doesn't mean much for a player who logged just three NHL games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old received the league minimum and will likely spend a good chunk of the year with AHL Manitoba. Kerdiles played well in the minors last season, scoring 15 goals and adding 19 helpers in 49 games for AHL San Diego.