Jets' Nicolas Kerdiles: Inks two-way deal in Winnipeg
Kerdiles signed a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 with the Jets on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Kerdiles was a restricted free agent, but that doesn't mean much for a player who logged just three NHL games over the last two seasons. The 24-year-old received the league minimum and will likely spend a good chunk of the year with AHL Manitoba. Kerdiles played well in the minors last season, scoring 15 goals and adding 19 helpers in 49 games for AHL San Diego.
More News
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...