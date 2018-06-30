Jets' Nicolas Kerdiles: Traded to Winnipeg
The Ducks traded Kerdiles to the Jets in exchange for Chase De Leo on Saturday.
Kerdiles has yet to make an impact at the NHL level, going scoreless in the three games he's appeared in since being selected in the second round of the 2012 draft. It's hard to imagine a scenario in which Kerdiles carves out a prominent role with the Jets in 2018-19, as Winnipeg is stacked with talented, young forwards, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this point.
