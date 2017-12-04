Petan was announced as the AHL Player of the Week.

Petan earned this distinction by compiling a pair of goals and six helpers in just three games last week for AHL Manitoba. The Jets aren't exactly struggling to put pucks in the back of the net (3.44 per game), but the bottom-six role players should probably consider themselves on notice, as it won't be long before coach Paul Maurice gives Petan another look considering how well he is performing.