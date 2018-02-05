Petan was called up from AHL Manitoba on Monday.

This will be Petan's second stint in Winnipeg this season, after he skated for six games in October, but failed to register a point. The 22-year-old has been tremendous in the AHL so far in 2017-18, notching 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 39 games while also being named the Player of the Week back in early December. Further, Petan could see ice time north of the border immediately with Mark Scheifele (upper body), Matt Hendricks (upper body), and Adam Lowry (upper body) all banged up, and at least out for Tuesday's clash against Arizona.