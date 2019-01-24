Jets' Nicolas Petan: Can't crack lineup
Petan has been scratched by coach Paul Maurice in 12 straight games.
Petan has seen action in a mere 13 contests this season, while fellow youngsters Jack Roslovic, Mason Appleton and Brendan Lemieux have taken on bigger roles. Last season, the 23-year-old Petan racked up an impressive 52 points in 52 games for AHL Manitoba, which is likely why the club doesn't want to risk placing him on waivers in order to get him some ice time in the minors. Selected in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft, the British Columbia native (and fantasy owners) will have to bid his time for a spot in the lineup to open up.
