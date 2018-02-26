Petan was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Monday.

Petan's demotion occurred to make roster space after Winnipeg made separate trades to acquire center Paul Stastny and blueliner Joe Morrow on Monday. Despite having logged 41 points in 39 AHL games this season, Petan continues to have difficulty establishing his footing at the NHL level. After 95 NHL contests, Petan has just five goals and 16 assists, including two goals and zero assists through 15 games in 2017-18. A diminutive yet skilled player, Petan isn't likely to make an impact in the NHL until he's given a consistent look on a scoring line.