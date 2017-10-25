Jets' Nicolas Petan: Demoted Wednesday
Petan was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.
The 22-year-old has found the 2017-18 season to be a struggle, going scoreless in the six games he's played. While Petan has been given chances to produce on the team's No. 1 power-play unit, his diminutive stature and perimeter style of play will make it difficult for him to contribute in a fourth-line role -- where he's been deployed for a vast majority of the last two campaigns by head coach Paul Maurice. The Jets will hope the talented Petan will better round out his game during what could be a lengthy stint in the minors.
More News
-
Jets' Nicolas Petan: Scoreless through six games•
-
Jets' Nicolas Petan: Expected back in lineup•
-
Jets' Nicolas Petan: Pointless in last 13 outings•
-
Jets' Nicolas Petan: Two assists in last five outings•
-
Jets' Nicolas Petan: Back in lineup Tuesday•
-
Jets' Nicolas Petan: Week-to-week with lower-body ailment•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...