Petan was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old has found the 2017-18 season to be a struggle, going scoreless in the six games he's played. While Petan has been given chances to produce on the team's No. 1 power-play unit, his diminutive stature and perimeter style of play will make it difficult for him to contribute in a fourth-line role -- where he's been deployed for a vast majority of the last two campaigns by head coach Paul Maurice. The Jets will hope the talented Petan will better round out his game during what could be a lengthy stint in the minors.