Jets' Nicolas Petan: Expects to play Thursday
Petan (personal) is slated to play in Thursday's game against the Oilers after being excused from practice Wednesday for personal reasons.
Petan was limited to just 15 games last season and could struggle for a consistent role once again in 2018-19. The center should still make the 23-man roster for Opening Night, but he will likely spend more time in the press box than on the bench.
