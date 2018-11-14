Jets' Nicolas Petan: Held off scoresheet
Petan has yet to tally a point in his first three games of the 2018-19 campaign.
Petan logged less than seven minutes of ice time in each of his first two outings, but finally took on a bigger role versus New Jersey on Sunday, as he saw 11:40 of action. Even if he does see more minutes moving forward, the center won't offer much in terms of offensive production considering he notched just 13 points in 54 outings in 2016-17.
