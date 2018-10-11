According to coach Paul Maurice, Petan (personal) is expected to rejoin the team in the next 3-5 days, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

At the earliest, Petan could return to the lineup Sunday against the Hurricanes, but given how long he has been away from the team and not practicing, that seems like a long shot. Once the center does return to the fold, Marko Dano or Brendan Lemieux will likely be sent down to the minors to create a spot on the 23-man roster.